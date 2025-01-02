Siliguri Police launches ‘green patrolling’ for women’s safety

Siliguri: Taking another step towards ensuring women’s safety, the Siliguri Metropolitan Police has launched a unique initiative called ‘Green Patrolling,’ where women police officers will patrol the city on bicycles. This innovative measure began on Wednesday night and aims to enhance security in areas that are often inaccessible to larger vehicles.

Under the Siliguri Police Commissionerate, each police station has been equipped with five bicycles for the initiative. Teams comprising five women police personnel, including members of the ‘winners team,’ will patrol different parts of the city. These officers will particularly focus on crowded areas, shopping malls, hotel vicinities and narrow lanes where conventional patrol vehicles cannot reach. “This initiative has been taken to strengthen the bond between the public and police while ensuring the safety of women. Bicycles can easily navigate narrow lanes, which will be beneficial for preventing and responding to crimes,” said Biswa Chand Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West Zone. He added that the service commenced on the first day of New Year.

The ‘Green Patrolling’ is the latest addition to Siliguri’s ongoing efforts to ensure women’s safety. Previously, the city introduced the ‘Winners Team,’ which patrolled on scooters and the ‘Pink Mobile Patrolling Van’ initiative. However, despite these measures, incidents of harassment and crimes against women continued to surface, prompting the police to launch this new approach. To ensure a safe New Year celebration, the Siliguri police deployed approximately 700 personnel across the city, including 100 female officers. Additionally, 350 traffic police personnel were stationed at key locations to manage the high volume of traffic during the New year celebrations. The ‘Green Patrolling’ initiative is expected to bring a positive change in public safety and will continue daily.