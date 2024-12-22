Siliguri Police gear up to ensure safe Christmas, New Year’s eve celebrations

Siliguri: The Siliguri Metropolitan Police have ramped up preparations to ensure the safety and security of citizens during Christmas and New Year’s eve celebrations.

Stringent actions will be taken against pubs that remain open beyond the permitted hours and traffic restrictions will be implemented to manage the anticipated crowds. “On December 24 and 25, as well as New Year’s Eve, we will ensure peace and order throughout the city. Our team will conduct patrols throughout the night. Necessary traffic restrictions will also be implemented,” said C Sudhakar, Commissioner of Police (CP) of the Siliguri Police Commissionerate. Siliguri, known for its vibrant Christmas and New Year celebrations, is expected to draw large crowds to the streets, churches and pubs.

There are around 50 churches in the city, including both small and large churches. A large number of people gather in these churches on Christmas. To prevent any untoward incidents, the police will conduct all-night patrols and monitor the city using drones and CCTV cameras. Pink mobile patrol vans will also be deployed for added security in key areas. Traffic restrictions will be imposed from December 24 and there will be one-way traffic in front of big churches.

Pubs and other nightlife establishments will also remain under scrutiny. Police teams will visit these venues to ensure compliance with operational hours. Any violations will result in legal action, the CP warned.

“The Excise department will give a specific time for the operations of the pubs. We will take legal action against those who violate the rules,” the CP added. The initiative comes in light of past incidents during the festive season, where large gatherings on some occasions led to accidents or disturbances. The police aim to provide a safe environment for citizens to enjoy the festivities responsibly.