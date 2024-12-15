Siliguri Police busts int’l software fraud ring, 10 held

Siliguri: The Siliguri Police arrested 10 individuals involved in an international software fraud operation. The gang, operating from a rented flat in Shishir Bhaduri Sarani, Khudirampalli, was allegedly involved in selling fake antivirus and other software to victims in India and abroad, including the United States.

The accused have been identified as Md. Arshad, Md. Aman Raja, Firoz Khan, Abdul Tauhid, Rohit Gupta, Rajesh Shah, Md. Umar, Soumya Bikash Kundu, Abhijit Das, Mahetab Ahmed Ansari. All are the residents of different areas of South Bengal.

All the accused were produced at Siliguri Court on Saturday and out of them five have been taken into five days of police remand and others sent for judicial custody.

According to police sources, the gang was running this illegal operation for an extended period, using various techniques to deceive their targets. During the raid, the police seized 4 laptops, 6 mobile phones and numerous documents related to their fraudulent activities.