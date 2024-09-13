Siliguri: ‘Pink Mobile Van’ service during Durga Puja

SILIGURI: Siliguri Police Commissionerate (SPC), taking the initiative to ensure the safety of women during Durga Puja for the first time in Siliguri, has decided to deploy ‘Pink Mobile Vans’ at Puja pandals. These police vans will particularly ensure the safety of women.



One lady inspector and seven lady constables will be present at the mobile vans. These vans will be visiting different Puja pandals. People, especially women in distress, will be able to contact the police inspector at the van and inform them about any untoward incident that occurs at the Puja pandal and in the

surrounding areas.

This was announced during a meeting organised by the Siliguri Police Commissionerate with various Puja committees in Siliguri on Thursday. “As per the instructions given by the state government, we have launched the ‘Pink Mobile Van’ with lady police officers for the convenience of women,” said C. Sudhakar, the Commissioner of Police. He further informed that this year, there will be two zones: East Zone and West Zone. Two ‘Pink Mobile Vans’ will operate in each zone. Last year, 621 Pujas were registered, and this year, 790 Pujas have already been registered. 619 Puja committees will receive government financial aid.

There will be 22 assistant booths under the SPC.

This is the first time that the SPC will give cash awards to Pujas organised solely by women. The first prize will be Rs 25,000, the second prize Rs 15,000 and the third prize Rs 10,000. Traffic restrictions will be imposed during Pujas. Goods vehicles will not be allowed to enter the city from October 8 to 10 from 4 pm to 2 am and from October 10 to 14, from 4 pm to 4 am.

Buses on the Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar routes will be diverted via Noukaghat instead of the Tenzing Norgay bus stand. Vehicles heading towards Sikkim will be diverted via the PC Mittal Bus Terminus.