Siliguri: Passenger bus overturns; one dead, several people injured

Siliguri: A road accident occurred on the Asian Highway-2 in front of Birsa Munda College, Naxalbari, when a passenger bus overturned, leading to one death and around 15 passengers injured on Monday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Ajay Roy, he was the conductor of the bus.

According to initial reports, the bus was travelling from Siliguri to Kharibari carrying around 40 passengers. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined but eyewitnesses claim the bus lost control before overturning, causing panic among locals and passengers alike.

Arun Ghosh, Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad, police from Naxalbari along with locals rushed to the scene to assist the injured. So far, 10 seriously wounded passengers have been admitted to North Bengal Medical College Hospital, while several others have been taken to Naxalbari Rural Hospital for treatment.

“I rushed to the spot after getting the news.

We have been conducting the rescue operation and focusing on the treatment primarily,” said Ghosh.