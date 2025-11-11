Siliguri: Panic spreads as leopard attacks youth inside bathroom

Siliguri: Panic gripped Shiv Mandir area of Siliguri on Monday morning after a youth was seriously injured in a sudden leopard attack inside the bathroom of his residence. The injured youth was rushed to a private nursing home in Matigara in a critical condition.

The victim has been identified as Abhishek Prasad, who lives on rent in a house located opposite Gate No. 3 of North Bengal University. According to local sources, the incident took place around 6.45 am when Abhishek went to the bathroom.

A leopard, which had reportedly taken shelter inside the bathroom, pounced on him the moment he entered. Hearing his screams, the residents of the house rushed to the spot and found him injured. He was immediately taken to the nursing home for treatment. Soon after the incident, the Forest Department and police reached the location.

Speaking about the incident, Priyanka Dey, the owner of the house, said: “I heard Abhishek screaming and ran to the bathroom. He was severely injured. Abhishek told me a leopard attacked him. This is not the first time a leopard has entered this area. We are scared.”

In the CCTV footage, it could be seen that the leopard entered the university through Gate No. 3. Till the report was filed, forest officials were still trying to capture the animal.