Siliguri: Panic erupts over leopard sighting

Siliguri: A wave of panic swept through the area adjacent to Sri Guru Vidyamandir School in Ward 46 under Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Wednesday night following reports of a leopard sighting. The alarming news quickly spread, instilling fear among residents.



According to some residents, they saw a leopard entering an abandoned place in the area. Immediately, foresters from Sarugara and Baikunthapur range, along with officers from Pradhan Nagar Police Station, launched a search operation to locate and capture the alleged predator.

Foresters also placed a cage there. Later, Kaustav Chaudhary, Executive Director of a wildlife conservation organisation named Solitary Nature and Animal Protection Foundation (SNAP), arrived at the scene. He was accompanied by the Sukna Squad of Darjeeling Wildlife, who brought their expertise to assist in the investigation. Upon close examination of the pawprints of the animal, they found out that it was a wild cat. Kaustav Choudhury and Sanjay Rauth, range officer of Sarugara Range, both confirmed that it was a wild cat. This confirmation brought relief in the area.

“After closely examining the pawprints, we found out that it was a wild cat. There is nothing to worry about,” said Kaustav Choudhury.