Siliguri: Oxford University Press hosts teacher training workshop

Siliguri: Oxford University Press (OUP), a department of the University of Oxford, organised a day-long workshop in Siliguri, aimed at enhancing the capacity of English language teachers. The workshop was led by Deepa Nair, an expert and educationist in English Language Teaching and Information Technology sector. Mohd. Sajid, Regional Sales Head (East) for OUP, also addressed the participants.

The workshop underscored the significance of English Language Teaching within the framework of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF-SE 2023). Nair emphasised the NCF’s holistic approach to education, which addresses not only students’ cognitive development but also their physical, emotional, social, cultural, spiritual and affective growth. This comprehensive approach aims to prepare students for real-world challenges.

Mohd. Sajid said: “English has profoundly transformed education across states. It serves as a medium for acquiring knowledge and as a gateway to professional opportunities, enabling students to connect with and learn from diverse people, cultures, and ideas worldwide. As a global leader in English language teaching, OUP operates in a dynamic environment. This professional development workshop for language teachers in Siliguri will help in enhancing their skills and continue making a positive impact.”