Siliguri: Over 3,000 third gender people take part in ‘Kalash Yatra’

Siliguri: The people belonging to the third gender went on the streets to participate in the ‘Kalash Yatra’ organised by Akhil Bharatiya Mangalmukhi Kinnar Samaj in Siliguri.

More than 3,000 people belonging to the third gender community participated in the procession.

The Akhil Bharatiya Mangalmukhi Kinnar Samaj organised the first All India Conference of third gender people in Siliguri where they worshipped Lord Ardhanariswar. The Kalash Yatra was a part of the Puja.

Maina, one of the supervisors of this conference, said: “We are still being deprived in every sector. We are not allowed to enter temples and participate in social activities. This is why we organised this conference. More than 3000 people from all over India participated in the conference where we discussed our difficulties. We thanked the government for providing us equal rights but now, it depends on the people and we request everyone to accept us as we are.”

The conference started on November 15 and will continue till November 26 at a private hotel in Khaprail More. The Ardhanariswar Puja is also being performed during this time.

Ardhanarishwar is a composite form of the Hindu God Shiva and his consort Goddess Parvati.

Ardhanarishvara idol is divided equally into half male and half female form right in the middle of the body.

On Thursday, the procession started from Khaprail More area and continued till Bidhan Road. They offered Puja at Maa Bhawani Kali Mandir at Bidhan Road.

“Several people, including dignitaries have participated in the Puja. Everyone is overwhelmed. The Puja is being performed with great fanfare. The procession took place with splendour. Along with serious talks, we enjoyed the festival as well,” she further added.