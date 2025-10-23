Siliguri: One held in fake birth & death cert scam

Siliguri: Police from Kharibari Police Station have arrested a youth in connection with the issuance of fake birth and death certificates from Kharibari Rural Hospital.

The arrested person has been identified as Nabajit Guha Niyogi, a worker of the Bangla Sahayata Kendra in the Naxalbari BDO office.

According to police sources, allegations recently surfaced that fake birth and death certificates were being issued from the hospital. It is alleged that Partha Saha, a data entry operator at the hospital, was illegally generating certificates using backdated entries. The Block Medical Officer of Health (BMOH) of Kharibari Rural Hospital came to know of the malpractice and subsequently a complaint was filed at the police station.

Following the complaint, police launched an investigation and arrested Nabajit Guha Niyogi after interrogating him for over 12 hours on Wednesday. During questioning, Nabajit reportedly admitted to helping Partha Saha, the prime accused in preparing the fake certificates.

Sources claim that around 450 fake certificates were created, with Partha allegedly receiving Rs 10,000 per certificate through Nabajit.

These forged certificates were reportedly used to create fake voter ID cards, Aadhaar cards and other fraudulent documents where Nabajit was involved. Sushanta Niyogi, the Public Prosecutor, said: “Nabajit Guha Niyogi has been arrested based on the complaint. He was produced before the Siliguri court on Thursday and remanded to four days of police custody. The police are investigating further to identify others involved in the scam.”

Meanwhile, Partha Saha, the main accused, remains absconding and police have launched a manhunt to trace him. This incident has spread panic in the entire area.

An internal inquiry by the Kharibari Rural Hospital is also going on.