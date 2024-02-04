Siliguri: One held in a hit-and-run case

Siliguri: Police of Bhaktinagar police station arrested the driver of the car by which a businessman of Siliguri was killed on Sevoke road in Siliguri. The arrested has been identified as Dipak Giri, a resident of Gandhi Nagar. He was arrested on Saturday night from the Gandhi Nagar area. On Thursday night, Mukesh Mittal, a businessman of Siliguri was killed when a speeding car lost control and overturned and Mukesh was crushed under the car on Sevoke Toad. The accused was produced at the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Court on Sunday.