Siliguri: One died and four others were injured when two motorbikes crashed into an under-construction bridge in Buraganj, Kharibari late on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sumit Oraon, a resident of Sonachandi Tea Estate in Kharibari. The injured individuals are Kulit Oraon, Rahul Toppo, Amrit Oraon, and Anuraj Toppo, all from the same tea estate. The injured were rushed to Naxalbari Rural Hospital.