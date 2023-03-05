Siliguri: One arrested with tusk weighing around 3kg

jalpaiguri: Belakoba Range of Baikunthapur Forest division seized an elephant tusk weighing around 3 kg and apprehended a person in this connection from Tinbatti more on the outskirts of Siliguri on Saturday evening.



The accused was produced before the Jalpaiguri court on Sunday. He has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

The forest officials have identified the accused as Manikant Gowala, a resident of Alipurduar. According to the forest officials, based on source information, Ranger Sanjay Dutta accompanied by other foresters and police personnel conducted a raid and apprehended a person.

Upon asking the person if he was carrying any contraband items, he pointed out to a plastic cement bag from where the ivory was recovered. Failing to produce any valid documents for the ivory recovered, the person was arrested.

Sanjay Dutta, Ranger of Belakoba Range said: “The ivory was being smuggled from Assam. The ivory recovered weighs 3 kg and is 3 feet long. The accused had plans to sell the ivory at Rs 15 lakh. The other person managed to flee from the spot. Investigation is on to trace him and others involved in this wildlife smuggling racket.”

According to the wildlife experts, Indian (Asian) Elephant (Elephas maximus) is listed in Appendix I of the CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) and also listed under Sl no: 12B of Part I of Schedule I of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972.

As per the ITC (HS) Classifications for Imports

under Schedule I of the Import Policy of the Government of India, the import of wild animals (including their parts and products) as defined in the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 is prohibited.