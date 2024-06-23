Siliguri: One arrested with horn of rhinoceros

Siliguri: A smuggler was arrested with a horn of rhinoceros before smuggling it to Nepal. The accused has been identified as Ajit Kumar Singh, a resident of Manipur.



According to forest sources, on Saturday night, Seema Suraksha Bal of 41 number battalion and foresters from Tukuriyajhar Forest Range arrested the person near Sat Bhaiya toll plaza under Naxalbari Block.

The horn weighing 1.25 kg was recovered from the possession of the accused. After that he was arrested and handed over to Naxalbari police. The horn was about to be smuggled in Nepal via Siliguri.

The rhinoceros will be sent to the Zoological Survey of India for examination. The arrested was sent to Siliguri Court on Sunday. Investigation is being conducted to find out if anyone else is involved in this incident.

Suraj Mukhiya, Range Officer of Tukuriyajhar said: “We are investigating the origin of the object. We suspect that more people are involved in the case. A detailed investigation is underway.” Meanwhile, a forest worker was killed when a wild elephant attacked him near Kalabari Forest under Naxalbari. The incident happened in the wee hours on Saturday.

The worker has been identified as Rajendra Roy, he was serving as an Aranyasathi in the Forest department.

According to forest sources, four forest workers were attempting to guide a group of elephants back into the forest near the Ashapur Tea Estate in Naxalbari when a wild elephant attacked them. While three of the workers managed to escape, Rajendra Roy was unable to evade the elephant and suffered severe injuries.

Forest officials rescued him and shifted him to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH), where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Forest department and local police are investigating the incident.