Siliguri: One arrested for duping people

Siliguri: A man was arrested on the charges of duping people on the pretext of providing jobs. Another accused is absconding. According to sources, both of them were working as security guards in Uttar Kanya, the branch Secretariat of North Bengal.

However, Udayan Guha, North Bengal Development department minister said that both the accused do not have any connection with Uttar Kanya. In fact, the actual security guards of Uttar Kanya caught the accused.

“Both the accused do not have any connection with Uttar Kanya. They are outsiders. Police are investigating the incident,” said the minister.

The accused have been identified as Mainur Rahman and Vishnupada Gupta, both residents of Fulbari area adjacent to Uttar Kanya. Of these two, police have arrested Vishnupada. It is alleged that they used to extort money from people, including students who came to Uttar Kanya or surrounding areas for various works. A few days ago, allegedly, Mainul took some money from three young women of Jalpaiguri on the pretext of giving them a job in a private nursing home in Siliguri.

Mainul asked the women to meet Vishnupada at the secretariat on Wednesday. When the three women reached there, Vishnupada demanded money from them. The women then suspected that they have been cheated. They reported the matter to the officials of Uttar Kanya and they informed New Jalpaiguri Police. Police arrested Vishnupada. He was produced before Jalpaiguri Court on Thursday.