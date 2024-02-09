Siliguri: North Bengal Petrol Dealers Association calls for protest on Feb 15

Siliguri: The North Bengal Petrol Dealers Association has called a protest closure for 24 hours demanding pending money of petrol and diesel given to Central forces during Panchayat election.



The association will shut down all petrol pumps in North Bengal on February 15 for 24 hours. The closure will start from 6am on February 15 and continue till 6 am on

February 16.

On Friday, members of the Association announced about this closure in a news conference in Siliguri. They said, around Rs 19 crore 36 lakh is pending since Panchayat election 2023.

“A huge amount of money is pending. We have contacted all the officials of respective departments for the money but till now we didn’t get the amount. Therefore, we have to take the decision of closure of petrol pumps. If we do not get the money after this, we will be forced to embark in a bigger movement,” said Shyamal Paul Choudhury, president of the association.

In the Panchayat election 2023, the association had given petrol and diesel to Central Forces which cost Rs 19 crore 36 lakh. The money was not received within the specified time as promised.

The due amount was not given despite repeatedly informing the administrative authorities.

They also alleged that the Central government has not increased their commission since 2017. Therefore, petrol pump owners are facing a tough time.

Bikash Agarwal, General Secretary of the association said: “The Central government has to release the pending money before Lok Sabha elections. If the Central government again asks us to provide oil to Central Forces during Lok Sabha elections, then the government has to pay us 75 per cent money in advance after which we will give them petrol and diesel.”