Siliguri: New market to come up for evicted traders in Gurung Basti

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has initiated steps to rehabilitate traders displaced during an eviction drive aimed at freeing footpaths and roads from encroachment in the Gurung Basti area. A new market will be constructed in the locality. The foundation stone for the project was laid on Monday by Mayor Gautam Deb.



According to sources, the market will be constructed at a cost of Rs 33.73 lakh. Earlier, the SMC had carried out an eviction drive along Nivedita Road to prevent illegal encroachments and free up public roads. During the operation, several illegal structures were demolished, and a temporary market that had existed for years along the roadside in Gurung Basti was removed. As a result, many traders were left without livelihoods.

Following the eviction, the affected traders staged multiple protests, demanding rehabilitation. At that time, Mayor Gautam Deb had assured them of resettlement. In line with that assurance, the municipal corporation has planned the construction of the new market in the same area.

Sources said the new market will be built on a plot of land along the roadside, where the old traders will be accommodated. However, the exact number of shops to be constructed has not yet been finalised.

“The new market will be equipped with proper lighting and all necessary facilities for the traders. Parking facilities cannot be provided at the market site due to its roadside location, though the possibility of developing a parking area nearby is being explored. Along with this, we are developing other parts of the city as well. More parking places are coming in at Burdwan road and other locations of the city,” said Gautam Deb.

The announcement of the new market has brought relief and happiness among the displaced vendors. Kishore Mahato, one of the vendors, stated: “The new market will provide us with a proper space to conduct business and help improve livelihoods.”