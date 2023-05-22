Siliguri: Nepal Tourism Promotion Prog starts

siliguri: The Nepal Tourism Board has organised a ‘Nepal Tourism Promotion Programme’ and B2B networking meeting in North East India intending to boost cross-border tourism



The programme kicked off in Siliguri on Monday. It will continue till May 26. The programme will be held in Guwahati on May 24 and in Shillong on May 26.

With this event, the tourist destinations of Nepal, especially the offbeat locations of the Eastern Part of Nepal will be highlighted.

The Eastern Himalaya Travel and Tour Operators’ Association (EHTTOA) and Nepal Association of Tour and Travel Agents (NATTA) in Koshi province are coordinating the event.

Surya Thalaliya, on behalf of the Nepal Tourism Board, said: “The promotional tour is aimed at showcasing Nepal tourism’s attractions and activities to the Indian tourism counterparts and enhancing the direct business-to-business networking with Indian travel and tourism trade communities. We are taking this opportunity by keeping in account the tremendous potential for Nepalese tourism in cross-border tourism promotion from West Bengal and North East India as the region offers proximity to Nepal.” According to the Nepal Tourism Board, approximately 2 million Indian tourists visit Nepal annually.