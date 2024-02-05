Siliguri Municipality starts e-mutation system

Siliguri: The Trinamool Congress-led board of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) took another step to transform SMC into a digitalised municipal corporation. Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri introduced e-mutation system at SMC.

From now onwards, residents of Siliguri can apply for mutation online and payment will also take place online using UPI and other online transaction methods.

“This is our dream to make the corporation a ‘Smart Corporation’. This e-mutation system will help people to pay mutation fees and complete the application process online with an easy process which will reduce the time. This will also help in maintaining a database,” said the Mayor.

The e-mutation will take place phase-wise. The first phase was introduced on Monday. Slowly, more development will take place.

A help desk has been set up at SMC head office where anyone can come and apply for the mutation if they face any difficulty during the online process. Data entry officials of Bangla Sahayata Kendra will also help people in conducting the process online completely free of cost. There are 11 Bangla Sahayata kendra under SMC.

The official website for e-mutation is www.wburbanservices.gov.in which is available on the website of the Urban development and Municipal Affairs department of the Government of

West Bengal.

After coming to power, the new board has given the office a facelift. An online system for trade license and renewal was also introduced.

They have installed bio-metric devices in the office. Such more work will take place, said the Mayor.