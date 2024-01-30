Siliguri Municipal Corporation urges Railways to give unused land to state

Siliguri: After the Chief Minister’s instruction, Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) started a survey for giving pattas to people living in ‘Uttaran’ (slum areas) under Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC).



A meeting will be held on the first week of February with the land committee of SMC in this regard.

Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor of SMC stated this after the board of members meeting on Tuesday. In the absence of Mayor Gautam Deb, Ranjan Sarkar led the meeting.

Meanwhile, SMC urged the Railway to provide their unused land to the state government so that the government can give patta to those people living on Railways land and the land to be used for needy people.

“There are numerous land of Railways which are abandoned. Illegal activities are going on in those areas. We have urged the Railways to provide those land to state government. If Railways hands over the land to us our Chief Minister will give pattas and also we can use those land for needy people,” said Ranjan Sarkar, the Deputy Mayor.

There are a total of 157 slum areas under ward number 44, 43, 41, 40, 46, 2, 3 of SMC. Soon pattas will be provided to them.

On Tuesday’s meeting, SMC board has decided to submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) through RSP module of 43 various development works at slum areas under SMC with an estimated amount of Rs 4 crore 99 lakh 54 thousand and 443 to the department of Municipal Affairs and Urban Development of Government of West Bengal.

On the other hand, Sujoy Ghatak, Congress councillor of Ward number 16 had used a picture of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, president of Pradesh Congress on certificates which were given to winners of various competitions held during ward utsav at the ward. A resolution was passed that this activity was unethical and those certificates should be changed at the earliest.