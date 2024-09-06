Siliguri Municipal Corporation to start work on underground cabling

SILIGURI: In an effort to enhance the city’s aesthetic and address safety concerns, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is set to embark on the underground cabling project at a cost of Rs 600 crore. Work of laying underground cable is supposed to start in November after Durga Puja as per the SMC officials. The initiative is aimed at removing the eyesore of overhead wires that have long plagued the city.



Gautam Deb, Mayor, and Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor, met with the officials of the State Power Supply department to finalize plans for the project. The first phase will cover 17 wards of the city, including areas such as Hill Cart Road, Baghajatin Park, Seth Srilal Market, Bidhan Road and Panitanki More to Shalugara.

Underground cabling will take place across a 550 km area in the city. The total project cost is Rs 600 crore, out of which Rs 218 crore has been allocated for the first phase of work.

Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor, highlighted the urgency of the project, stating: “The environment in the city has been ruined due to the mess of cables. It is our responsibility to resolve this issue. We’ve worked closely with the Electricity Department, and while it’s a big project that will take time, we’re determined to see it through.”

The decision to place electrical wiring underground comes after years of concerns over both visual pollution and the potential hazards posed by overhead cables. The city has seen multiple accidents and occasional incidents of fires caused by tangled wires hanging from poles across various neighborhoods. The project was supposed to take place after Durga Puja in 2023 but due to various reasons, it was delayed. Nevertheless, the work will begin this year.

In the first phase cables will be laid in 8 km area from Panitanki More to both sides of Checkpost and along a 35 km road in 17 wards from Hashmi Chowk to Court More, Baghajatin Park, Children Park, Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad’s Office and Bidhan Road.