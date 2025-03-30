Siliguri Municipal Corporation to build roads using recycled plastic

Siliguri: In a bid to combat plastic waste and improve road infrastructure, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has announced plans to construct roads using recycled plastic. The aim is to create environmentally friendly roads that are both durable and cost-effective. For now, five locations in the city will serve as test sites for this experimental initiative.

According to Mayor Gautam Deb, the project will not only help address the growing plastic waste issue but will also contribute to better road quality. “We recover a large amount of plastic waste from the city everyday.

This plastic will be collected, processed and recycled to construct new roads,” Deb said. The plan comes after observing the success of similar initiatives in other cities.

Plastic-based roads are known for their increased durability; since plastic lasts a long time, it will also help sustain the roads for a long time. Additionally, using recycled plastic will help reduce the amount of plastic waste, thus benefiting the environment.

The roads built with this material are also expected to be more resistant to erosion, a major concern for Siliguri’s roads, especially during the monsoon season. In addition to the plastic road initiative, the SMC has allocated Rs. 50 lakh in this year’s budget for the repair of potholes across the city. Mayor Deb assured that all potholes would be fixed before Durga Puja.

“Every road will be repaired, ensuring smoother travel for the citizens during the festive season,” Deb added.

To expedite the pothole repairs, the corporation has introduced cold mix bitumen technology, which will be supplied in advance to the borough offices. The technology allows for quicker repairs, enabling the work to be completed on time.