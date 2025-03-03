Siliguri Municipal Corporation to build English medium school

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is about to start their own English Medium school in Siliguri. They are planning to construct the school on a 4-bigha land near Indira Gandhi Maidan in Champasari. The announcement was made by Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri, on Monday.

The land for the new school has been donated by an individual and the project is set to offer modern educational facilities, catering to students from Lower Kindergarten (LKG) to Class XII. Mayor Deb stated: “We just need permission from the state Education minister and after that, everything will move forward with further discussions.”

The school will be managed entirely by the SMC and the administration plans to keep the fees affordable for all students. Retired teachers from various English medium schools will be recruited to ensure a high standard of education at the school.

On this day, a meeting of the Tenzing Norgay Bus Terminus Authority Advisory Council took place at the SMC office. Key attendees included Partha Pratim Roy, Chairman of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC), Dipankar Piplai, the Managing Director (MD) and others were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, Mayor Deb shared updates on the ongoing reconstruction of the Tenzing Norgay Bus Terminus, which is being revitalised with a Budget allocation of Rs 1.4 crore. As part of the revamp, new plans and designs are being developed to streamline the entry and exit points for buses, aiming to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow.

In addition to the improvements at Tenzing Norgay, two other bus terminals will be developed in Siliguri. The Paribahan Nagar Bus Terminus is set to receive a Budget of Rs 2 crore. Furthermore, a new bus terminus will be constructed at Himul Cattle Field. Both the construction work will be done by Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA).