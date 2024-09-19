Siliguri Municipal Corporation targets unlawful activities in fields

SILIGURI: In response to increasing complaints from residents regarding unlawful activities in several open fields and playgrounds, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has announced measures to enhance safety and security in these areas. Plans include surrounding the fields with fencing, installing CCTV cameras, and improving lighting.



Gautam Deb, a member of the SMC, stated: “We have received numerous complaints about unlawful ac tivities near and inside some of the open fields of the city. Therefore, we have decided to surround the fields with fencing. This decision was taken during the board meeting of SMC members.”

The decision comes amid concerns about gatherings, particularly among youths, who have reportedly engaged in alcohol and drug abuse in poorly lit areas. Baghajatin park was a focal point of these activities, attracting large groups of young people during the evenings. Although the park has already been surrounded by boundary walls, reports of inappropriate behavior and substance abuse have prompted the SMC to take action, leading to the deployment of security guards and increased police patrols in the area.

Following similar allegations regarding the Suryanagar field in Ward number 23, police presence has also been heightened there. Despite these efforts, reports indicate that the situation remains problematic.

Initially, the SMC plans to implement fencing at the Suryanagar field, the YMA ground located at Deshbandhu Para, and the Kundupukur field located at Sukantanagar to deter unlawful activities and ensure a safer environment for community members.

Boroughs will arrange funds for the work.

The Park and Garden department will monitor the installation work. As the SMC moves forward with these initiatives, officials hope to restore a sense of safety and security in Siliguri’s public spaces.