Siliguri Municipal Corporation starts dengue prevention campaign

siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has started taking precautionary measures to combat dengue menace that usually springs at the end of monsoon season.



They have already set up a team to spray mosquito oil in every ward. Along with this, cleaning of high drains with desilting machines will commence soon.

“To combat the dengue, we have already started preparations. As we are not allowed to fog at present, we are increasing mosquito oil spraying. We will begin the work area wise. We have formed a special team of 50 members for this work. At the same time, we have divided 18 persons into five boroughs. Three persons each in borough number one, two and three. Four persons have been engaged in borough number four and five persons for borough number five. They will monitor the entire spraying work,” said Gautam Deb, the Mayor of SMC.

Every year at the end of monsoon season, dengue cases increase in the SMC area.”

During the tenure of the past SMC board prevention work used to start with the advent of dengue. Owing to this, cases had increased severely,” stated the Mayor. In 2017, about 1200 people got affected by dengue, and several people had died too.This board has started early preparations so that they can prevent the situation at the early stage. “The board has set up the Vector Control Teams (VCT). The teams are only waiting for the government’s instructions. After getting the instructions, the teams will start working,” said Manik Dey, the Mayor-in-Council of the Conservancy department of SMC.

The SMC board has already started cleaning the high drains to prevent water logging during the monsoon season.

In this regard, Manik Dey said: “Last year we had taken 250 laborers for high drain cleaning work for three months. We have extended their time limit. We will soon get three desilting machines which will help us in cleaning the high drains.”

“We have asked all the boroughs to make a list of high drains borough wise. The cleaning work will take place according to the list,” he added.