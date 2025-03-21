Siliguri Municipal Corporation makes Bengali mandatory on signboards and hoardings

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has announced that the Bengali language has to be featured on all signboards, hoardings and signage mandatorily.

This has to be done from April 14, 2025. The decision, made public on Wednesday night, aims to strengthen the cultural and linguistic identity of the city. Mayor Gautam Deb expressed that the move was inspired by Siliguri’s rich cultural diversity and the importance of Bengali as a recognised Dhrupadi language. “Siliguri is a city of diversity, and while we respect all languages, Bengali should be given due importance,” Deb stated. The decision was taken on International Mother Language Day on February 21 and was later approved in the Board of Councillors’ meeting on March 5.According to the notification, the new rule will apply to all commercial establishments including shops, offices, restaurants, hotels, hospitals, diagnostic centres, and shopping malls.

Non-compliance could result in legal and administrative actions. The decision has seen a cross-party consensus in Siliguri, with opposition leaders expressing their support. Munsi Nurul Islam, Councillor of the Left Front, welcomed the move, stating: “We support the decision and want the Bengali language to be given its due importance. We will work together with the TMC-led SMC board to fulfil this decision.” Nantu Paul, a BJP leader, also backed the initiative, acknowledging the need for Bengali to be more prominently featured in Siliguri.

In a related development, the SMC’s Budget for the financial year 2025-26 was discussed during a session on Thursday.

Mayor Deb presented a comprehensive Budget of Rs 685.24 crore, which includes a deficit of Rs 12.04 crore, and a revised Budget of Rs 334.67 crore for the year 2024-25 on Tuesday. Despite opposition from seven councillors of the Left Front and BJP, the budget was passed with significant support from the majority. Mayor Deb highlighted several key initiatives in the budget, including a 3 per cent salary increase for contractual workers, enhanced funding for boroughs, and launch of a mega drinking water project to resolve the city’s water scarcity issues, improve traffic congestion and many more.

“We never see any political colour while working. We develop all the wards equally. We need support from everyone to develop the city.

I have been conducting frequent meetings to address every issue with due respect. Despite facing numerous problems due to past board we have been continuously focusing on resolving the issues at the

earliest,” Deb added.