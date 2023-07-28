Siliguri Municipal Corporation earmarks dengue-prone wards for prevention drive

Siliguri: With an aim to prevent dengue in Siliguri, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has earmarked dengue-prone wards. Now, the SMC will conduct special drives in these wards. This decision was passed in the 18th board of members meeting of the corporation, on Friday.



"Not many dengue cases have been reported in Siliguri so far, but we want to be prepared to prevent the diseases. A special drive will be conducted in dengue-prone areas of the city. We have earmarked some wards," said Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri. The SMC has earmarked ward numbers 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 34 and 46 as dengue-prone areas. The special drive will be conducted within a few days. A special team has been constituted for this work.

Henceforth, dengue survey meetings will be held daily in every ward every Thursday, in each borough office and every Friday, at the head office of SMC. On the other hand, the board has decided to conduct a detailed survey of street vendors and other vendors of all markets with Self-Help-Group members within the SMC area. A resolution was also passed by the board condemning the Manipur impasse. However, before the resolution could be placed, the councillors of BJP and CPI(M) walked out of the meeting.

According to Amit Jain, the opposition leader of SMC, the board is not focusing on local issues but brought the Manipur issue as a resolution where there is nothing related to the SMC. On the other hand, CPI(M) walked out over an illegal building issue. It is learnt that the mayor has placed a resolution on an under-construction building at Bidhan Road. The resolution stated that SMC will not approve the revised plan of the building. A case is going on in the High Court over the legality of the building as its plan was passed by the earlier CPI(M) board.

The CPI(M) councillors walked out from the meeting as they did not agree with the resolution. According to the CPI(M) councillor, they did not get the copy of the resolution, without reading

the copy they denied supporting the resolution.