Siliguri Municipal Corporation begins preparations for Chhath Puja

Siliguri: With Kali Puja and Diwali celebrations just concluded, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has begun preparations for the upcoming Chhath Puja. Work is underway at two of the city’s most important ghats—Lal Mohan Moulik Niranjan Ghat and Parvati Ghat on the banks of the Mahananda River.

On Thursday, Manik Dey, Member Mayor-in-Council (MMIC) of Conservancy department, visited both ghats to inspect the ongoing preparations. He reviewed the progress of cleaning and maintenance work being carried out ahead of the festival.

Speaking to the media after the inspection, Dey said: “After Patna, Chhath Puja is celebrated on a large scale in Siliguri. Like every year, the Municipal Corporation is making all necessary arrangements for the devotees. Construction work at the ghats had already started before Durga Puja using machines.”

He added that the number of devotees participating in Chhath Puja in Siliguri has increased significantly in recent years. “Earlier, the number of Chhath devotees was relatively less, but now it has grown considerably. We are ensuring that no devotee faces any inconvenience,” he said.

To ensure safety, a Disaster Management Team will be deployed at the ghats, along with a Medical Team to handle any emergencies. Dey also mentioned that 45 cleaning workers work year-round to clean and maintain the city’s rivers and they are currently engaged in the same.