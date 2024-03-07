Siliguri Municipal Corp launches drive against unauthorised hoardings

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has launched a campaign against unauthorised hoardings and parking in Siliguri. SMC workers removed all unauthorised hoardings and parking on the land of the Public Works Department from the Bhaktinagar Police Station to Payal Cinema Hall area.

Member of Mayor-In-Council (MMIC) Rajesh Prasad Sha led the drive on Thursday.

“Many people illegally encroached on PWD land and converted those areas as parking zones. Many installed hoardings in different areas without taking permission from the SMC. Therefore, we conducted the drive on this day. The campaign will continue,” said Rajesh Prasad Sha, the MMIC.

Recently, the officials of PWD had complained to SMC regarding the land encroachment. Subsequently, the officials of PWD and SMC prepared a list of unauthorised hoardings and parking on the PWD land.

During this, the officials discovered that the land from Bhaktinagar Police Station to Payal Cinema Hall had been infringed upon. Subsequently, the SMC issued a directive to eradicate all the unauthorised hoardings and parking.

Meanwhile, many people installed several hoardings on the electric poles and other places of the city without taking permission from the SMC board.

To prevent this, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has already marked a number of areas as ‘No Hoarding Zone’ in the city, including Court More to Hospital More and the area adjacent to Kanchenjunga Stadium, Sevoke road, SF road etc.