Siliguri: Minor found hanging

Siliguri: A 12-year-old girl studying in Class VII was found hanging in her room on Wednesday. The deceased was a resident of Siliguri.



According to family sources, she had bunked school on Tuesday and gone on a trip with one of her friends who lives in the same area. When the matter came to light, her friend’s mother had scolded her.

On Wednesday afternoon when she was alone in her house, she reportedly hanged herself. Family members of the deceased however claim that some person had entered the house and murdered her. They demanded a detailed investigation into the incident.