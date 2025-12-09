Siliguri Metropolitan Police to launch digital system for filing FIRs & General Diary entries

Siliguri, Dec 9: The Siliguri Metropolitan Police is set to launch a fully digital system for filing FIRs (First Information Reports) and General Diary entries, marking a major step toward modernising police operations. The initiative aims to ensure that all records and databases are stored digitally, enabling quicker access, improved accuracy, and enhanced coordination within the police network.

According to police sources, the process of digitalisation is already underway. Computers are being installed in all police stations under the Siliguri Metropolitan Police. Initially, six computers have been supplied to each station, with additional systems to be installed based on operational needs. All data generated will be stored on the official website of the Siliguri Metropolitan Police, allowing authorised officials to access information as required.

In addition to FIRs and GD entries, data related to road accidents or vehicle thefts will now be recorded in the Integrated Road Accident Database (IRAD) application. This will provide the police with comprehensive information related to the involved vehicles, thereby aiding investigations and improving road safety monitoring.

Speaking about the initiative, Rakesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said, “In a digital world, we must also maintain a digital format. This system will help us secure data and allow easy retrieval whenever needed. It will save time, bring uniformity to our work, and ensure that all information is systematically stored on our official website for access by senior officers.”

The digital system is also expected to eliminate confusion arising from handwritten complaints, which often lead to discrepancies during investigations. Typed digital entries will ensure clarity, accuracy, and easy traceability of records. Moreover, obtaining certified copies of case documents will be quicker and more convenient. Police sources further added that the new system will strengthen coordination between the police and lawyers, as the digitized format will make essential case-related information more accessible to legal professionals.