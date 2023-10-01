Siliguri Metropolitan Police gear up for Durga Puja

Siliguri: The Siliguri Metropolitan Police is giving priority to controlling traffic congestion before Durga Puja and has decided to start one way traffic on many roads of the city.



Additionally, ‘no parking zones’ will be marked at many places by the traffic police.

Meanwhile, to restrict eve teasing, ‘anti romeo squad’ will be deployed in every Puja pandal.

In this regard, C Sudhakar, the newly-appointed Commission of Police of Siliguri Metropolitan said: “Before the festive season many people from different places, including Hills, come to Siliguri for shopping. Generally, the crowd increases. Therefore, we have decided to take measures to control the traffic congestion. We want a peaceful festive season with everyone’s cooperation.”

Recently, the police held a meeting with the Puja committees and other administrative officials regarding Durga Puja in Siliguri. In the meeting it was decided that traffic communication will be restricted from October 19 to 27. A route map will be released a few days before Puja.

Long route buses will ply from Paribahan Nagar in Matigara and buses on Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri routes will ply from Tinbatti More in Siliguri.

Quick Response teams will also be there to control any untoward incidents.

The Police Commissioner requested all the Puja committees to maintain hygiene and green environment at the Puja pandals. They were requested to keep dustbins for wet and dry waste at every pandal.

On the other hand, the Puja committees were instructed to make the entry gate 16-feet -long and exit gate 18-feet-long.

Those organising Puja on Railway land have to take a No Objection Certificate from the Railways. Puja committees will have to take permission for organising the Puja by applying on Durga Puja portal from October 3.