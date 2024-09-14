Siliguri: MED WORLD 2024 health fair on Sept 21-22

SILIGURI: The upcoming global health fair, MED WORLD 2024, organised by Policytimes Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled to take place on September 21 and 22 at Shivam Palace, Siliguri. The expo will run from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm, offering a platform for discussions on various health issues with doctors from across India, alongside a showcase of medical equipment manufacturers.

Approximately 500 doctors from 200 hospitals across Siliguri, Kolkata, Bihar, and South India will participate. The event will also provide free health consultations to an estimated 5,000 patients from remote areas in the Siliguri division and Jalpaiguri district.

Around 50 well-known organisations specialising in modern medical equipment will be present, offering visitors insights into the latest advancements in healthcare. Some of the prominent organisations participating include AIMED, Bajaj, GE Healthcare, CFC, Life Line Hospital, Peerless Hospital, and HCG. This event aims to improve access to health services and promote the latest in medical technology.