Siliguri Mayor’s official FB page hacked

Cyber fraudsters hacked the official Facebook page of Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC). He has lodged a written complaint with the Cyber Crime Department of Siliguri.

“My team that handles the page noticed some problems in the page. Later, they contacted the Facebook authorities. Then we found out that my page has been hacked. I have lodged a written complaint and informed the Police Commissioner about the matter over the phone,” said Deb.

It is learned that since Monday afternoon, no post could be made on the page.