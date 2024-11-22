Siliguri Mayor to represent Bengal at Nat’l Conference on 16th Finance Commission

Siliguri: Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, will represent the Bengal government at the national conference organised by the Government of India to discuss the 16th Finance Commission and its role in strengthening urban local governance. The conference will be held on November 26 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Gautam Deb is the only Mayor from Bengal to be invited to this significant event. Joining him will be Dilip Yadav, Chairman of Uttarpara Municipality and Aditi Roychowdhury Mitra, Chairperson of Basirhat Municipality.

Mayors and chairpersons from various urban and local governing bodies across the country are expected to participate, along with leading experts in urban governance and development.

“This will be an opportunity where we can discuss matters concerning our state. I will not only represent the Siliguri Municipal Corporation but also the entire state of Bengal,” said Mayor Deb, emphasising the importance of the conference in addressing key issues related to development and funding.

The conference will focus on critical topics, including fund allocations, ongoing and future urban development projects and new proposals. It comes at a time when funds sanctioned under the 15th Finance Commission are still being disbursed. Experts will share insights into the evolving needs of urban areas and the role of the upcoming finance commission in addressing these challenges.