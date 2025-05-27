Siliguri Mayor reviews rehabilitation efforts for Teesta River surge victims

Siliguri: In a significant development towards rehabilitation, Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb visited ‘Teestapally’ on Monday to inspect the living conditions of families displaced due to the Teesta River changing its course. The visit aimed to ensure that necessary arrangements for the affected families were in place and progressing as planned.

In October 2024, a devastating surge of the Teesta River submerged the homes of 131 families from Laltongbasti and Chamkandangi villages in Dabgram No. 1 Gram Panchayat. The families lost all their belongings and were rendered homeless. In an immediate response, the administration provided temporary shelter at Shalugara High School, along with food, clothing, and essential supplies.

Under the direction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a long-term rehabilitation plan was launched. The displaced families were shifted from the riverbanks to a Majuha Basti area within Dabgram No. 1 near Devi Danga, Champasari, in Jalpaiguri district, with a vision to rebuild their lives. The new settlement was officially named ‘Teestapally’ by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her recent visit to Siliguri this month.

The state government has also included the affected families in the ‘Banglar Bari’ housing project. Each family has been allotted about three decimals of land in the area. The land titles (patta) have already been distributed by the Chief Minister recently and geo-tagging has been completed.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Deb stated, “We initially considered the Shivnagar area for relocation, but since it falls under the Forest Department, we did not receive clearance. The current site was prepared accordingly.

Though the first installment under the Banglar Bari project is yet to be disbursed, we expect it to arrive by June. We have made all the necessary arrangements for them.”

Locals have expressed satisfaction with the efforts made so far. “We are currently managing with temporary tin shelters, but water, electricity, and basic amenities are all in place. Even if the wait is long, we are thankful,” said Nisha Gurung, a resident of the area. Accompanying the mayor during the inspection were officials from the local panchayat and Jalpaiguri district.