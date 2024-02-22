Siliguri Mayor releases report card assessing two years of work

Trinamool Congress-led board of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has successfully completed two years. On this occasion, the board released a report card assessing work done from February 22 , 2022 to January 31, 2024. On Thursday, Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri released the report card through a programme at Dinabandhu Manch in Siliguri. In the report card, the board highlighted different outreach programmes initiated by the Mayor to resolve issues of citizens, including ‘Talk to Mayor’, ‘Write to Mayor, ‘

WhatsApp to Mayor’, and ‘Manusher Kache Cholo’.

In summary, through the various outreach programmes, a total of 2727 grievances have been received, of which 58 per cent have been resolved, 27 per cent have been taken up for resolution and 15 per cent remain pending and will be taken up soon. “We are trying to resolve all the issues of people. For that, we have been working tirelessly. We have introduced various outreach programmes from where we have received numerous complaints. We have resolved many, some are pending. All the complaints will be resolved at the earliest. These programmes will be continued in future,” said Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri.

According to the report card, based on the feedback received 85 per cent of the respondents are happy with the various outreach initiatives of the Mayor. From February 22, 2022 to January 31, 2024, a total of 64 sessions of ‘Talk to Mayor’ have been organised, through which 1415 calls were received and pertained to 1505 matters under various departments of SMC.

Through the ‘Write to Mayor’ programme SMC has received 93 grievances of which 54 per cent have been resolved. 28 per cent of the grievances are ongoing and will be resolved soon while 18 per cent of the grievances are pending and will be taken up for resolution in the near future.

In ‘Manusher Kache Cholo’ programme, the Mayor himself visited different wards and stayed overnight. Through this 750 grievances received, 41 per cent resolved, 41 per cent under process and 18 per cent are pending. Through ‘WhatsApp to Mayor’, where citizens directly send messages to Mayor 93 grievances have been received of which 97 per cent have been resolved, only 3 per cent of grievances are ongoing.