Siliguri Mayor reaches out to locals to learn about issues

siliguri: With the aim to provide better service and to know the problems of citizens at the ground level, Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri, has launched a campaign named, ‘Manusher Kache Cholo’. Sunday was the third day of the campaign.



As part of this campaign, the Mayor has been visiting wards under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation to learn about issues and problems faced by the people.

On Sunday, Deb visited ward number 44. He offered prayers at the Kali Temple of Dasharat Pally before starting the campaign.

“The present board of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is determined to solve the problems of the people. Starting from small to big issues, we will try to address all. For this it is essential to find out the issues at the ground level. This is the reason for this campaign. I will visit each ward and will try to find out the problems of the people,” said the Mayor.

On this day, Pritikana Biswas, the borough Chairman of borough number 5 and ward Councillor of ward number 44, accompanied the Mayor.

The Mayor visited several markets, playgrounds in the Bidyachakra Colony and Janata Nagar area under this ward.

Drinking water crisis is what most of the residents complained of.

The Mayor said: “I found out that the drinking water crisis is the main problem in this ward. We have earmarked it. We will try to solve the problem at the earliest.”

After staying overnight at Ratan Saha, a resident’s house, on Monday, the Mayor will end the week’s campaign with a visit to the UPHC-III centre in

the ward.