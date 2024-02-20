Siliguri Mayor places deficit Budget for current financial year

Siliguri: Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri has presented a deficit Budget of Rs 10 crore 53 lakh for Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) for the current financial year 2024 to 2025 on Tuesday. The Mayor presented a Budget of Rs 618 crore 84 lakh this year. He also placed a revised Budget of Rs 283 crore 79 lakh for the year 2023 to 2024.



In this Budget, the Mayor emphasised on all departments of SMC, including sports, environment, garbage removal, patta distribution.

Although, the SMC has made a record earning in tax revenue generation.

“We have increased the revenue from Rs 39 crore to Rs 62 crore. Besides, our work has increased in the Construction department. Emphasis has been given to the Health department. A polyclinic will be established, a USG machine will be installed in the Matrisadan (hospital for maternity patients). Allocation has also increased in the field of sports. We will renovate the indoor stadium, including the Kanchenjunga Sports Complex. A football and table tennis academy will be set up,” said the Mayor.

In this financial year, in the PWD department, the SMC has taken up new 118 works for which a Budget of Rs 29 crore 14 lakh and 52 thousand has been placed. In the next phase, tenders will be released for more 176 works with a Budget of Rs 11 crore 58 lakh 49 thousand 525 has been placed.

The SMC has set up new Urban Primary Health Centers (UPHC) in Siliguri. Currently, there are 10 UPHCs in Siliguri where 18 Asha workers, 3393 members of MAS have been working. Meanwhile, many medical tests take place at the UPHC centres. More UPHC centers will be set up.

A Budget of Rs 84 lakh 3 thousand has been kept for sports activities in the financial year 2024 to 2025.