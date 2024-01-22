Siliguri: Mayor opens new guest house

Siliguri: For the convenience of tourists, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has inaugurated a new guest house in Siliguri. Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri, inaugurated the guest house on the top floor of Borough office number 4 in Siliguri on Saturday. They named the guest house as ‘Khaniker Atithi’. Tourists coming from outside will get accommodation at a very low cost and facilities of a three-star hotel will be provided here. Rajesh Prasad Shah, Member of Mayor-In-Council of the Guest House department said: “Renovation work of all the guest houses is ongoing. This new guest house will have facilities like a three-star hotel. A new guest house will be set up at Borough Number 5.”



Every year, a large number of tourists from different places come to Siliguri. Many of them stay in Siliguri for a day while going to the Hills or returning home. In this situation, many people need rooms for only one night. Many of them preferred government places instead of staying in hotels. Therefore, SMC has built a new guest house for them. Currently, there are 10 rooms in Kanchenjunga Stadium and 10 rooms in Panthaniwas near the office of SMC. This new guest house has 5 rooms and one suite room.

Kiranchandra Bhawan will also be renovated and a five-storey building will be constructed there. “As the number of guests started increasing, demand for guest houses also increased. Therefore, we have started building more guest houses,” Shah added.