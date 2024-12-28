Siliguri Mayor inspects boundary wall issue with Rly officials

Siliguri: Mayor Gautam Deb, accompanied by Ajay Singh, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of Katihar Division of North East Frontier Railway (NJP) and Arindam Das, General Manager of Oil India Limited, visited Kashmir Colony pipeline area in Ward 32 under Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) to address concerns raised by residents regarding the construction of a boundary wall by the Railways. The visit was part of an ongoing effort to resolve the issue, which has sparked significant apprehension among the locals.

Residents of the area have voiced concerns that the proposed boundary wall will leave only an 8-foot road for entry, making it impossible for emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire brigades to access the locality in case of accidents or emergencies.

The issue was first brought to the mayor’s attention during the “Talk to Mayor” programme, prompting an initial inspection on Monday. On Friday, the Mayor revisited the area with the Railway officials.

During the site inspection, Deb highlighted the potential hardships the boundary wall would cause for residents. He expressed optimism that the Railways would consider the community’s concerns and implement measures to mitigate the issue. “The Railway officials have inspected the boundary wall and I am hopeful that some positive action will be taken in this regard,” the Mayor stated.

Speaking to the media, Ajay Singh, ADRM, said: “Residents are complaining that they will face some difficulties. We will inform the headquarters about this request. If permission is granted, the work will proceed accordingly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Arindam Das, General Manager of Oil India Limited, advised residents to avoid driving heavy vehicles in the area or planting large trees, as these actions could

potentially damage the underground pipeline.