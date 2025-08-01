Siliguri Mayor inaugurates state-of-the-art veterinary hospital

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has opened a modern veterinary hospital aimed at providing medical care and shelter for stray and sick animals in the city. The facility, named ‘Hriday Sparsh Arogya Kendra’, was officially inaugurated on Friday by Mayor Gautam Deb.

The two-storey hospital is located near the dumping ground in Ward 42. The hospital boasts advanced medical infrastructure including an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Critical Care Unit (CCU), Operation Theatre (OT), medicine room and chambers for veterinary doctors. A total of 50 cages have been installed to house stray dogs, and a rest room has also been arranged on the upper floor for support staff and volunteers.

In addition to the hospital, a pump house for cleaning vehicles used in Solid Waste Management (SWM) was also inaugurated at the same site. The combined project — comprising the hospital and the pump house is constructed on 22 katha of land, with a total expenditure of Rs 2.22 crore.

“This hospital is a step forward in providing essential healthcare for neglected and voiceless animals of the city, especially stray dogs. While all types of animals will be treated here, the initial focus will be on sterilisation and care for dogs,” said Mayor Deb.

The mayor also highlighted the role of voluntary organisations in managing the high costs associated with animal sterilisation programmes.

A crematorium for animals is also under construction adjacent to the hospital and is expected to be operational by October. This will allow for proper cremation of deceased animals, addressing a long-standing need in the city.

The dignitaries who were also present at the inauguration were Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor, Manik Dey, member of Mayor in Council of Conservancy department, councilors of different wards, representatives from various voluntary organisations and others.