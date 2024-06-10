Siliguri: Mayor holds meets to help prevent spread of dengue

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has started taking measures to prevent dengue in the city. Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, held a high-level administrative meeting at the SMC office on Monday.



Priti Goyel, District Magistrate of Darjeeling, Tulsi Pramanik, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), SDO Siliguri and other officials of SMC were present at the meeting.

After the meeting, the Mayor said that the dengue situation in Siliguri is currently under control as compared to last year. “The situation is under control, but the months from July to October are crucial, therefore, preparations are underway. We have been conducting meetings regularly to ensure that no one is affected by dengue,” Deb added.

SMC and Health department have increased the tests for dengue; screening tests are going on. From January till now, a total of 3,000 tests have been done. A total of 13 people were affected by dengue in SMC and Matigara. However, all have been cured now. Around 100 people were affected this time last year. Last year, one person died from dengue.

Most of the dengue cases were seen in wards 4, 5, 9, 25, 41, 42, and 46. Therefore, surveillance has been increased in these wards. House-to-house surveys started on Monday. People have been hired from the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) to keep drains clean.

People have been asked to increase vigilance so that water does not accumulate in tubs or other containers in the houses’ roof gardens. If anyone suffers from fever, they are requested to do a dengue test immediately and consult a doctor. Leaflets are being distributed along with announcements. Worried that dengue may spread from people who come to Siliguri from outside everyday, the Mayor appealed to the district administration to pay special attention to Matigara, as maximum cases have been detected in the area.

“We are giving utmost emphasis on cleanliness and regularly spraying. Pamphlets with information compiling do’s and don’ts have been distributed,” Deb added.