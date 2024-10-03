Siliguri Mayor hands over compensation to traders

Siliguri: Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri has provided compensation from the Mayor’s Relief Fund to traders affected by the devastating fire that struck Bidhan Market in Siliguri.

On Thursday, Deb handed over Rs 50,000 to one trader and Rs 15,000 each to four other traders whose shops were severely damaged in the incident.

The fire, which occurred on Saturday, destroyed a total of 23 shops.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had previously handed out Rs 1 lakh each to nine traders and Rs 50,000 each to 14 traders who were affected.

Deb said: “This additional amount has been provided from the Mayor’s Relief Fund. We wanted to stand beside the traders ahead of the Puja, therefore, we have also provided the fund to them.”

The Mayor’s Relief Fund is built from the Mayor’s remuneration provided by the government, as well as donations from citizens of Siliguri and contributions from various organisations.