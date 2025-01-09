Siliguri Mayor chairs meeting on Alipurduar’s tourism concerns

Alipurduar: Siliguri Corporation Mayor Gautam Deb, on instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, chaired a meeting with Alipurduar district administration on Wednesday regarding the Green Tribunal’s stay order on commercial activities in Buxa and Jayanti which will affect the livelihood of thousands.

The meeting, held at the Circuit House Conference Room, was attended by Alipurduar Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Snigdha Soiba, District Magistrate R. Vimala, District Police Superintendent Y. Raghuvamshi, Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik, and other officials. The meeting addressed the development of tourism in the district, with a specific focus on issues at the Jayanti Mahakal Temple and challenges faced by homestays in Buxa and Jayanti. Deb assured that these concerns would be discussed with the Chief Minister after consulting with the district administration.

“Following Mamata Banerjee’s instructions, I’m here to address the challenges faced by tourists visiting Jayanti Mahakal Temple and homestays in the area. Discussions have already begun with the district administration, and the case is ongoing in the National Green Tribunal. These issues will be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister and some matters have been resolved in consultation with the concerned departments,” he stated.

“Alipurduar is a forest heritage district, and forest tourism is vital to our economy. While we support environmental conservation, we believe tourism can coexist with forest preservation. We’re confident that the Chief Minister will guide us toward a favourable resolution,” Deb added.

The Green Tribunal’s May 2022 order mandated the closure of resorts and commercial establishments in Buxa Tiger Reserve’s core and buffer zones. Although the Calcutta High Court issued a stay in July 2022, it declined to extend it in December 2024, leading the Forest department to issue closure notices from December 17. These notices affect 155 lodges and homestays,

impacting local tourism and the economy.