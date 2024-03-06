Siliguri Mayor begins wall writing ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, wall writings in Siliguri with the aim of winning both the seats of Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency have begun.

As part of this, Gautam Deb, senior Trinamool leader and Mayor of Siliguri wrote on the walls in different areas of Siliguri on Wednesday.

He said that this time he will try his best to make TMC win the Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling seats. “We want the people of Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri to play an important role in changing the government of the country. This is a do or die situation for us. We will try our level best to win both the seats. I personally will come on streets to campaign,” said the Mayor.

Gautam Deb started the election campaign by writing on walls in the Fulbari area near Uttarkanya. Then he wrote walls in Pradhannagar and Hakimpara areas of Siliguri.

He said that the list of candidates has not been announced yet, but the candidates will be announced within the next seven days. Wall writings will be completed within a week in various areas of 47 wards of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) under Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency and in Dabgram-Fulbari area under Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency.