Siliguri: Mayor asks CPI(M) to remove party office from ‘govt land’

Siliguri Municipal Corporation Mayor Gautam Deb has asked the CPI(M) to remove their party office from “government land.”

The Mayor while inaugurating a health centre in Ward No. 33 under Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Wednesday made the observation of a CPIM party office on government land.

“In this way, the Leftists have taken over government land and built offices. We have asked them to remove this office from here immediately,” said the Mayor.

On this day, Mayor Gautam Deb inaugurated new health centres in ward number 32,33 and 46. While the Mayor was inaugurating the health centre in ward number 33, he noticed the CPI(M) party office, next to the centre. The party office was set up by allegedly occupying the government land.

“The Left Front has ruled for 34 years. They have occupied government land in many such places and built their offices. We have requested that this office be removed. We can take legal action if we want. But we do not want to make an issue. The office should be removed immediately.”

Reacting to this, Saman Pathak, the Secretary of Darjeeling District CPI(M) waved away the allegations. He said: “That office has been there since the eighties. This party office is open occasionally. It did not come up suddenly. So, I do not understand why the Mayor is making such allegations all of a sudden now.”