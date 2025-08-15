Siliguri market: SJDA pledges infra upgrade, traders’ rehabilitation

Siliguri: The Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) has taken the initiative to prioritise infrastructure development across several markets in the city, along with measures to ensure the rehabilitation of affected traders.

Dilip Dugar, the Chairman of SJDA met with members of the Greater Siliguri Retail Traders Association at the SJDA office to address ongoing market-related issues. During the meeting, he promised to personally visit the SJDA-run markets with Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb to assess the situation and ensure that minor problems are resolved promptly. Siliguri currently has two major SJDA markets located in the Junction and Champasari areas. In Champasari, several shops have been damaged or demolished due to road expansion, forcing some traders to vacate their premises. The traders’ body demanded not only rehabilitation for those affected but also overall infrastructure upgrades for the market.

At the Junction, the building housing the SJDA market is reportedly in a dilapidated condition, prompting calls for immediate repair or reconstruction.

The traders also pressed for permanent status for three temporary markets under SJDA ownership—Tenzing Norgay Market, Hawkers Corner, and a section of Nivedita Market.

“We had a very constructive discussion. The chairman listened to every concern carefully and responded positively. We also emphasised that any market development work should be planned in consultation with traders and he agreed,” said Biplab Roy Muhuri, General Secretary of the Greater Siliguri Retail Traders Association. Chairman Dugar said: “They shared their problems as well as valuable suggestions. We will visit different markets with the mayor. Toilets will be built where none exist and their demands will be addressed. We will meet again for further discussions.”