Siliguri man kills step-son

SILIGURI: A man was arrested by Siliguri Police for allegedly murdering his 10-year-old stepson by pushing him into the Gajoldoba canal. According to police, the accused Uttam Kumar Barman has confessed to his crime during interrogation.

The deceased, Arijit, had been missing since March 13. He lived in a rented house in the city with his mother, Sabitri Roy Barman, his sibling, and his stepfather.

Based on his statement, the police conducted a search operation on Wednesday morning and recovered Arijit’s body from the canal. The body has been sent to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem

examination