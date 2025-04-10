Siliguri: Man held for ‘raping’ minor

Siliguri: A man was arrested on allegations of raping a 16-year-old minor, his would-be daughter-in-law. The incident happened in an area in Samarnagar under Bhaktinagar Police Station. The accused has been identified as Gopal Mandal.

According to sources, the minor, who had no one in her family, was in a relationship with the son of the accused and was therefore staying in their house for the past year. As she is a minor, they did not get married but had planned to get married when she turned 18-years-old.

On April 3, when the minor and Gopal were at the house, the accused allegedly raped her twice, threatened her and asked her not to tell anyone. However, on Tuesday, the girl informed her lover and local residents about the matter. That night, locals beat the man and handed him over to the police. Bhaktinagar police produced him at Jalpaiguri Court on Wednesday.